D1 Lonato/J27: the Kondonna receiving male sharks from the coast

The D1 Lonato opened its doors for the 27th day on Friday with the victory of Kakadl FC over Unisport. This Sunday, the triple reigning champion ASKO receives Gbohloe-su des lacs for the continuation and end of the 27th act.

Very close to winning the 4th crown in a row in the championship, ASKO no longer intends to be slowed down. Victorious over Gbohloe-su in the first leg at Aného, ​​ASKO hopes to give the same dose to Kara to the male sharks of the coast. Yere Justin the top scorer in the league with. 14 achievements will be the major asset in attack of Kondona. Womé Dové the metronome, Abbuy Thierry, Novon Éfoé and others will also be of paramount importance for the final victory of the yellow and black Kozah. Leader of the championship with 62 points in 26 days, ASKO will face the current 5th Gbohloe-su who totals 38 points.

Male coastal sharks no longer have the right to make mistakes. Already beaten in the first leg on an achievement by Ouattara Moutalabou, Gbohloe-su has nevertheless strengthened with the arrival of former Arabia FC striker Kokou Ségbéna. In attack Another player makes the law. This is Akpao Maruis who is the 4th top scorer in the championship. Gbohloe-su who, who presents a defensive solidity, will have to bend once again in front of the offensive armada of Kondona, the answer will be known this Sunday at the municipal stadium of Kara.

ASKO are already favorites on paper and in the last 4 meetings between these two teams, it’s a victory for each side and 2 draws. The kick off of this meeting between ASKO and Gbohloe-su is this Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

