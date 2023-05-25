D1 Lonato / J28: the ASKO again hung, the results and the classification

The last three games of the 28th day of the D1 Lonato played this Thursday ended in an identical draw of one goal everywhere.

In search of points to ensure its maintenance in the elite, As Togo Port reserved its hospitality this Thursday at the Kégué stadium for the leader ASKO. At the end of the meeting, the two teams separated with a zero score of one goal everywhere. It was the Kondonas who opened the scoring in the 15th minute through Yéré Justin. Emmanuel Ataba will allow the dockers to get the equalizer in the 80th minute. No winner also in the opposition between Sara FC and Entente2. The two clubs left with a scoreless one goal everywhere. Honoré Kpégba allowed Entente 2 to take the lead in the 15th minute. Zourkaneni Tchagandi in the 63rd minute on penalty restores the junction. The same score was recorded in the encounter which pitted Gbohloe-su against Dyto.

As OTR 0-2 Tambo

ASCK 1-0 Semassi

Anges 0-1 Gomido

Hope 0-0 Kakadl

Unisport 1-0 As Binah

Togo Port 1-1 Asco

Sara 1-1 Entente 2

Gbohloe-su 1-1 Dyto

Ranking

1-Asko 64 pts+29

2-Asck 58 pts+25

3-Dyto 49 pts +15

4-As OTR 42 points+6

5-Gbolhoe-su 40 pts+5

6-Semassi 38 pts+3

7-As Binah 37 pts+4

8-Tambo 36 points-2

9- Unisport 35 pts-8

10-Hope 33 pts-5

11-Gomido 32 pts-4

12- Entente2 31 pts-9

13-Kakadl 31 pts-12

14-As Togo Port 25 pts-10

15-Anges 22 pts-16

16-Sara 19 pts-21