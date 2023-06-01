Home » D1 Lonato / J29: ASKO winner of DYTO and champion before the hour, the results
D1 Lonato / J29: ASKO winner of DYTO and champion before the hour, the results

D1 Lonato / J29: ASKO winner of DYTO and champion before the hour, the results

ASKO was crowned D1 Lonato Champion this Wednesday. This thanks to the victory of 2 goals to 1 on DYTO on the occasion of the 29th day.

ASKO received this Wednesday at the municipal stadium of Sokodé DYTO in Lomé on behalf of the 29th day of the D1 Lonato. On arrival the Kondonas won 2 goals to 1. And yet it was Dyto who opened the scoring in the 46th minute through Ndiaye Moussa. At the 61st, Yéré Justin will restore the junction. The same Yéré Justin returns in the 67th minute to give the victory to the yellow and black of Kozah thus offering himself a double of the evening. With this victory ASKO raises for the fourth time in a row the title of champion of Togo. The dolphin, ASCK pinned Kakadl 1 goal to 0 thanks to a realization of Coulibaly Abdoul Razak. On the same score of a goal to zero, Gbohloe-su took over As OTR. Tambo and Sara separate back to back with a goalless draw.

here are the results

Semassi 2-0 Stated

As Binah 1-1 Hope

Entente2 1-2 As Togo Port

Many 2-1 Dyto

Kakadl 0-1 Asck

Tambo 1-1 Sara

Gbohloe-su 1-0 As OTR

Gomido 0-0 Unisport

