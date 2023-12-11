Home » D1 Lonato J7/ As OTR 1 vs 1 Espoir FC: “We could win this match if…” says Ametokodo Messan – Football in Togo
by admin
Espoir de Zio held in check this Sunday As OTR 1 goal everywhere during the 7th day of D1 Lonato. At the end of the match, Ametokodo Messan King, the coach of the tax collectors, believes that the victory could have been on their side if their attackers were more realistic.

“Hope is a great team. It plays . It was up to us to thwart them because it’s a revenge match for them. We have already played in the cup, we also had a one-goal match. Today, they came to take the three points but we also prepared. We said to ourselves if there was no victory at least a draw and at the end of the match it was a draw.”did he declare

Having had the best chances of the game, the Ace OTR was unable to score more goals than the opponent and his coach seemed to remain thirsty: “I’m not completely satisfied that we could have won this match if we were more realistic. We had more clear chances than our opponent. But it’s football, we’re going to prepare for the next match.”, he confided to the press

