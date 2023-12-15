D1 Lonato J8: facing Gbohloe-su, Unisport’s reaction is expected

Pinned during the seventh day by AC Barracuda (0 goals against 1), Unisport FC of Sokodé is forced to react during this eighth day against AS Gbohloe-su.

A thrilling meeting is expected this Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the municipal stadium of Sokodé between Unisport and AS Gbohloe-su. Credited with 11 points and ranked 7th, Unisport FC of Sokodé remains in a draw and a defeat of 1 goal to 0 conceded last weekend against AC Barracuda in their last two league meetings. These dismal statistics should absolutely force the academicians of Kouloumdè to react this weekend during this new day of competition.

To achieve a good result, Bonfoh Arimiyaou and his men must review their defense because in seven championship matches, Unisport has conceded 7 goals, an average of one goal conceded per match. In addition, in the last three confrontations against Gbohloe-su, the Kouloumdè club managed a draw of 2 goals everywhere and recorded 2 defeats. This proves that matches against Gbohloe-su are not a priori easy for Unisport. But the academicians can count on the services of Abdou-Hakimou Alarou, Sadat Amah, Komla Akomatsri, Wassiou Ouro-Akpo and Olufade Kabir to beat the odds.

For its part, AS Gbohloe-su, crowned by its victory last weekend against the leader Gomido FC 1 goal to 0, makes its trip to Sokodé with serenity. In addition, the Club des Lacs remains on a series of two matches, two victories. Even if Gbohloe-su’s first trip this season to Sokodé resulted in a 0 goal to 1 defeat against Sémassi, the Ouadja Lantame gang finds itself in another dynamic before this confrontation against Unisport.

The two victories won in the last three confrontations against the opponent of the day also constitute a psychological advantage for the male Coastal Sharks. However, Tondoro Cissé and his team should pay a lot of attention to this Unisport team, which, driven by its public, is capable of surprising at any time.

The Unisport FC-AS Gbohloe-su meeting is this Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Sokodé municipal stadium at 3 p.m.

