D1 Lonato/J9: Gbohloe-su bows out against ASCK – Football in Togo

Gbohloe-su des Lacs conceded a 0-1 defeat against ASCK de Kara this Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the Anani Chardey municipal stadium. It was on behalf of the 9th day of D1 Lonato.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

From the start of the game, the two teams clearly showed their intention to win the match but it was Gbohloe-su who first stood out in the 5th minute with a free kick taken by Chika David Onu and a corner kick. by Akolise Mensah Victor in the 6th minute. All these two opportunities result in nothing. In the 9th minute following an incursion led by Kokouvi Dodzi Amekoudi, ASCK obtained a free kick on the edge of the penalty area from Gbohloe-su. Abdoul Razak Coulibaly with a curling shot deceives the vigilance of the Male Sharks goalkeeper Tondoro Cissé. 1 goal to 0 for the benefit of ASCK in the 10th minute.

Stung, Ouadja Lantame’s foals are multiplying their offensives to be able to set the record straight. But each time, they come up against the ASCK defense masterfully held by Amoudane Ouro-Ayeva, Benjamin Houlete and Vianney Dzanssi. All attempts by Gbohloe-su players to come back to score were in vain until the end of the first 45 minutes.

On the restart, the two technicians made two changes in quick succession to be able to change the tactical system. The Male Sharks stand out in the 46th minute through Germain Kokou Agadji but the latter’s shot misses the ASCK goals guarded by Fadil Soumanou. The two teams engage in a merciless fight with duels on both sides.

In the 69th minute on a counter-attack, Marius Akpaho comes face to face in front of the ASCK goal Fadil Soumanou but his shot ends up in the arms of the latter. Nothing will be more marked in this meeting until the whistle. final. The Kozah Drivers won by the smallest of margins 1 goal to 0 and thus put an end to Gbohloe-su’s pink series.

Share this: Facebook

X

