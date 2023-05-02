D1 Lonato: The adventure of Tchagnilé Tchakala at the head of Semassi cut short

Tchagnilé Tchakala has been removed from his position as technical director and head coach of Semassi de Sokodé. It is by a note signed by the secretary general, Morou Raabiou that the information was made public this Monday, May 1st.

6th after 24 league days, Semassi de Sokodé will not finish the season with his main trainer, Tchagnilé Tchakala. Indeed, the former coach of the hawks of Togo was thanked on Monday. And his assistant who will assume the interim until the end of the season. The most successful club in Togo, which has been lost for a while, must challenge itself to come back strong in the coming seasons.