Started on Wednesday, the 17th day of the second division national football championship continued on Thursday with two matches played. Etoile Filante beat CDF Haknour 1 goal to 0, Doumbé and Maranatha separated back to back with a score of one goal everywhere.

Two matches of the 17th day of the D2 were played this Thursday. At the municipal stadium of Sokodé, Étoile filante de lomé did the right thing by beating CDF Haknour 1 goal to 0 on the road thanks to an achievement by Yao Boris Amewouho. At the municipal stadium of Kara, the duel between Doumbé and Maranatha de Fiokpo did not know any winners and ended in a draw of one goal everywhere. Fiokpo’s posts opened the scoring in the 34th through Wakilou k. Sama on penalty. Adam Musah in the 48th minute on penalty also allowed the talking drums to set the record straight. The last meeting of the day takes place this Friday between Koroki Métètè and Agouwa.

The results

Gbikinti 3-2 Kotoko

Foukpa 2-1 Foadan

Arabia 0-1 JCA

Ifodjè 1-0 Agaza

Doumbe 1-1 Maranatha

Haknour 0-1 Shooting Star