D2 / D17: Gbikinti continues its royal path, the results of the day

D2 / D17: Gbikinti continues its royal path, the results of the day

Four games of the 17th day were played in advance this Wednesday. The leader Gbikinti beat the red lantern Kotoko 3 goals to 2.

Despite a tough opposition proposed, the red lantern, Kotoko fc de Lavié could not succeed in bringing down the leader Gbikinti. Thus therefore bows 2 goals against 3. Pieno Djassib twice and Dos Santos Louis Miguel Mota are the scorers of the lions of Mount Barbar-bassar while the reducing goals of the porcupines bear the signatures of Kodjo Junior Kpogli and Kossi Koudoglo . Eli Akwasa scorer in the 84th allowed Ifodjè of Atakpamé to win 1 goal to 0 in front of Agaza. Anani Kossi Nikoue in the 30th also allowed the JCA to inflict a second loss in a row on Arabia. The duel of misclassified between Foukpa and Foadan turned in favor of Foukpa 1 goal to 0.

Here are today’s results

Gbikinti 3-2 Kotoko

Foukpa 2-1 Foadan

Arabia 0-1 JCA

Ifodjè 1-0 Agaza

