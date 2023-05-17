D2 / D22: Gbikinti FC out of speed, results and ranking

Started Tuesday, the 22nd day of the second division national football championship. The leader Gbikinti conceded a third defeat in a row 0 goal against 1 face.
After the break imposed by the independence cup, Gbikinti is no longer found. The formation of Bassar fell again against Agaza this Wednesday 0 goal against 1. This on behalf of the 22nd day of the D2. Arabia also bit the dust 0 goals against 2 against Doumbé. The Kloto derby turned to the advantage of Maranatha 4 goals to 0. Pending the last meeting between Étoile Filante and the JCA on Thursday, 18 goals have been scored.
The results :
Cloki 1-3 CDF Haknour
Maranatha 4-0 Kotoko
Doumbé 2-0 Arabia
Agouwa 0-2 Foadan
Ifodjé 3-2 Foukpa
Aghaza 1-0 Gbikinti
Ranking
1- Gbikinti 43 pts+12
2- Doumbé 41 pts+10 (-1match)
3-Ifodjé 37 pts+8
4-CDF Haknour 36 pts+19
5-Maranatha 35 points+12
6-Arabia 34 pts+9
7-Agaza 33 pts+4
8-Shooting Star 32 pts-1 (- 1 game)
9-Koroki 30 points-2
10- JCA 26 pts-2 (-3 matches)
11- Agouwa 22 pts-10
12- Foukpa 20 pts-25
13- Foadan 19 pts-10
14- Kotoko 7 pts-25 (-1match)