D2 / D22: Gbikinti FC out of speed, results and ranking

Started Tuesday, the 22nd day of the second division national football championship. The leader Gbikinti conceded a third defeat in a row 0 goal against 1 face.

After the break imposed by the independence cup, Gbikinti is no longer found. The formation of Bassar fell again against Agaza this Wednesday 0 goal against 1. This on behalf of the 22nd day of the D2. Arabia also bit the dust 0 goals against 2 against Doumbé. The Kloto derby turned to the advantage of Maranatha 4 goals to 0. Pending the last meeting between Étoile Filante and the JCA on Thursday, 18 goals have been scored.

The results :

Cloki 1-3 CDF Haknour

Maranatha 4-0 Kotoko

Doumbé 2-0 Arabia

Agouwa 0-2 Foadan

Ifodjé 3-2 Foukpa

Aghaza 1-0 Gbikinti

Ranking

1- Gbikinti 43 pts+12

2- Doumbé 41 pts+10 (-1match)

3-Ifodjé 37 pts+8

4-CDF Haknour 36 pts+19

5-Maranatha 35 points+12

6-Arabia 34 pts+9

7-Agaza 33 pts+4

8-Shooting Star 32 pts-1 (- 1 game)

9-Koroki 30 points-2

10- JCA 26 pts-2 (-3 matches)

11- Agouwa 22 pts-10

12- Foukpa 20 pts-25

13- Foadan 19 pts-10

14- Kotoko 7 pts-25 (-1match)