D2 / D24: Ifodjé corrects Gbikinti FC and puts pressure on the leading duo, results and ranking

The 24th day of the D2 closed its doors this Thursday with the last three matches on the program. Ifodjé of Atakpamé triumphed over the leader, Gbikinti 3 goals to 1 and is now 4 points behind the leading duo.

The duel at the top of the 24th day of the D2 between Ifodjé and Gbikinti turned to the advantage of the Atakpamé club victorious 3 goals to 1 thanks to a hat-trick from Tiné Charles. Doumbé fc de Mango and CDF Haknour could not decide and separate with a goalless draw of zero goals everywhere. Koroki beat the red lantern, Kotoko 2 goals to 1. At the end of this day, we recorded 18 goals for an average of 2.57 goals per game. At the head of the scorers is still Séna Houssin with 12 goals and he is followed by Ouro-Gueze with 11 goals on the clock.

The results :

Agouwa 0-2 JCA

Maranatha 1-3 foods

Arabia 0-2 Foukpa

Agaza 2-1 Shooting Star

Cloak 2-1 Kotoko

Doumbé 0-0 CDF Haknour

Chapter 3-1

Ranking

1-Gbikinti 46 pts+11

2-Doumbé 45 pts +11 (-1match)

3-Ifodjè 41 pts+10

4-Agaza 39 pts+8

5-CDF Haknour 38 pts+13

6: Maranatha 38 points+12

7-Arabia 34 pts+6

8- Shooting Star 33 pts+3

9-Koroki 33 points-2

10-JCA 30 pts-1 (-2matchs)

11-Foadan 25 pts-7

12-Agouwa 25 pts-11

13-Foukpa 23 pts-24

14-Kotoko 7 pts-29