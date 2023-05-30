Home » D2 / D24: the JCA moves to Agouwa, Arabia FC host of Foukpa, the whole program
News

D2 / D24: the JCA moves to Agouwa, Arabia FC host of Foukpa, the whole program

by admin
D2 / D24: the JCA moves to Agouwa, Arabia FC host of Foukpa, the whole program

No respite for residents of the second division national football championship. As soon as the 23rd day is over, the 24th day will be honored this Monday.

The 2022-2023 D2 season is almost coming to an end. It approaches from Monday to Thursday its 24th day. In opening As Agouwa reserves his hospitality to the JCA. Beaten the previous day Arabia will try to launch against Foukpa in an unbalanced duel. A derby in the capital opposes Agaza and Étoile Filante. The duel at the top of the day will undoubtedly be between the fourth Ifodjé and the leader Gbikinti.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Here is the program of the 24th day

See also  Shanghai: All districts and sub-districts will do a good job of people who have been discharged from hospital and released from medical observation and will not stop or refuse to go home and work - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Member of Assembly Tandoor met Superstar Rajinikanth, handed...

The “brawl” between Gustavo Petro and the Attorney...

Girl lost in the waters of the Lao...

Nawaz Sharif will have the right to appeal...

Sebastián Villa pleads not guilty before verdict for...

Bad weather: flooding in Salento, lightning strikes the...

Psychiatrist Yevhen Skrypnyk spoke about the specifics of...

Alias ​​”Cofla” demands to be transferred from jail...

Nanchang, Jiangxi set up a “scientist spirit propaganda...

Kosovo, a worrying escalation of violence / Kosovo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy