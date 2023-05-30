D2 / D24: the JCA moves to Agouwa, Arabia FC host of Foukpa, the whole program

No respite for residents of the second division national football championship. As soon as the 23rd day is over, the 24th day will be honored this Monday.

The 2022-2023 D2 season is almost coming to an end. It approaches from Monday to Thursday its 24th day. In opening As Agouwa reserves his hospitality to the JCA. Beaten the previous day Arabia will try to launch against Foukpa in an unbalanced duel. A derby in the capital opposes Agaza and Étoile Filante. The duel at the top of the day will undoubtedly be between the fourth Ifodjé and the leader Gbikinti.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Here is the program of the 24th day