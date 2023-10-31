D2 J1: JCA vs Étoile Filante, A capital derby to launch the season – the entire program – Football in Togo

It is this Wednesday, November 1, that the second division national championship opens its doors for the 2023–2024 season. Eight matches are on the program for the first day, including an interesting opposition between the JCA and the Shooting Star.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

With the ambition of returning to the elite at the end of the season, CDF Hacknour begins the championship against Sara FC, a team which was relegated to the lower division last season. A match which promises to be very exciting between the two clubs from the Asoli prefecture. The promoted TAC will start the season against Foadan. The other promoted, Arsenal FC of Kara will explain with Agouwa FC. And the last meeting of Group B is played between Koroki and Ifodjè, two clubs which have already tasted the delights of the first division.

In Pool A, ASFOSA for its return to the second division will be at home to play Maranatha, a club which has ambitions to make its return to the elite. Relegated to D2 last year, Anges will be in Atakpamé to face Agaza FC. A close duel will take place between Olympique de Vo and Arabia FC. The very first capital derby will be between JCA and Étoile Filante.

Here is the entire program:

Pool A

Wednesday November 1

Terrain d’Ablogamé: ASFOSA vs Maranatha

Municipal d’Atakpamé: Anges vs Agaza

Stade Anani Chardey Aneho: Olympique de Vo vs Arabia

JCA Field: JCA vs Shooting Star

Pool B Wednesday November 1

Municipality of Kara: Foadan vs TAC

Sokode Municipality: Koroki vs Ifodje

Thursday November 2

Kara municipal stadium: Arsenal FC vs Agouwa

Sokodé Municipal Stadium: CDF Hacknour vs Sara FC

NB: All meetings start at 3 p.m. GMT

Share this: Facebook

X

