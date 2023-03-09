The 15th day of the second division national football championship closed its doors on Thursday with the last 5 games played. The essential lesson to be learned is Ifodjè’s third straight victory and the JCA’s second defeat.

Ifodjè d’Atakpamé has once again confirmed its good form at the moment. Opposed to the JCA this Thursday on the occasion of the 15th day of the D2, the seven hills club won 1 goal to 0 thanks to an achievement by Séna Houssin in the 38th minute thus chaining a third victory of rank. Moussa Kamarodine thanks to his seventh goal of the season allowed Doumbé to win 1 goal to 0 over Foadan. Glo Gilbert on a free kick in the 2nd minute allowed Arabia to beat Etoile Filante 1 goal to 0. Agaza and Agouwa separated back to back with a score of one goal everywhere. At the end of this day 9 goals were recorded for an average of 1.28 goals per match. Fichal Ouro-Guezere and Moussa Kamaroudine share the lead in the ranking of top scorers with 7 goals each.

The results

Cork 0-0 Maranatha

CDF Haknour 1-2 Gbikinti

Doumbé 1-0 Foadan

Foukpa 1-0 kotoko

Arabia 1-0 Shooting Star

Ifodjè 1-0 JCA

Agaza 1-1 Agouwa

Ranking

1- Gbikinti 36 pts +14

2- Doumbé 30 pts +6

3- Koroki Métètè 26 pts+3

4-Arabia 24 pts +10

5-CDF Haknour 23 pts +9

6- Ifodjè 23 pts +5

7- Maranatha 23 points+5

8-Agaza 22 points +3

9-JCA 17 points -4

10- Agouwa 17 pts-6

11-Shooting Star 14 pts -3

12- Foukpa 14 pts -15

13- Foadan 10 pts -1

14-Kotoko 6 points-15