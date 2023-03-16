The curtains fell on the 16th day of the second division this Thursday. The last meeting between Etoile Filante and Foukpa turned to the advantage of the blues of the capital 3 goals to 0.

After their defeat the previous day, Etoile Filante recovered on Thursday against Foukpa. Indeed at the end of the 16th day of the D2, the blues of the capital corrected Foukpa 3 goals to 0. A victory which allows the band of Ben Adjakpa to rank 10th with 17 pts+0. At the end of this 16th day, 10 goals were recorded for an average of 1.42 goals per game. Moussa Kamaroudine and Ouro-Guezere Fichal are still top scorers with 7 goals each.

The results

Maranatha 1-1 Ifodje

Foadan 2-0 Arabia

Agouwa 0-0 Gbinkinti

Kotoko 1-1 CDF Haknour

Agaza 1-0 Koroki

Shooting Star 3-0 Foukpa

JCA vs Doumbé (interrupted)

Ranking

1-Gbikinti 37 pts +14

2-Doumbé 30 pts +6

3-Koroki 26 points +2

4-CDF Haknour 24 pts +9

5-Arabia 24 pts +8

6-Ifodjè 24 pts +5

7-Maranatha 24 points+5

8-Agaza 24 pts+4

9-Agouwa 18 pts-6

10-Shooting Star 17 pts+0

11-JCA 17pts-4

12-Foukpa 14 pts-17

13-Foadan 13 pts -10

14-Kotoko 7 pts-15