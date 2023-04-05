The eighteenth day of the second division national football championship began on Wednesday. Five matches were played.

After his defeat last week against Ifodjè, Agaza de Lomé gets up by pinning Doumbé 1 goal to. Same story for Agouwa who defeated Kotoko de Lavié 1 goal to 0. Maranatha and Arabia separated back to back with a goalless draw. Thus the messengers of Fiokpo realize the eighth draw of the season. The CDF Haknour thanks to a double from Jules Aziamalé and an achievement from Féchale Tchagnao beat Foadan 3 goals to 2. The two reducing goals of the Tône lions bear the signatures of Tanko Tchamola and Kazi Moustapha.

Here are today’s results :

Maranatha 1-1 Arabia

Foadan 2-3 CDF Haknour

Agouwa 1-0 Kotoko

JCA 1-2 Foukpa

Aghaza 1-0 Doumbé.

Provisional classification

1- Gbikinti 40 pts +15 (-1match)

2-Doumbé 31 pts+5 (-1match)

3- CDF Haknour 27 pts+9

4-Ifodjè 27 pts(-1match)

5-Agaza 27 pts+

6-Koroki 27 pts+4 (-1match)

7-Maranatha 26 points +5

8-Arabia 25 pts +7

9-Agouwa 22pts-5

10-Shooting Star 20 pts +1 (-1match)

11-JCA 20 points -4 (-1 match)

12-Foukpa 20 pts-16

13-Foadan 13 pts -12

14-Kotoko 7 points -17