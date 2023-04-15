Agbodo Komlan scorer in the 62nd minute allowed the JCA to beat the CDF Haknour in displacement 1 goal to 0 this Friday. This on behalf of the last meeting of the nineteenth day of the second division national football championship.

Interrupted Thursday due to bad weather, the last match on the program of the 19th day between CDF Haknour and JCA was played this Friday. On arrival, it was Agoë Nyivé’s team that won 1 goal to 0 thanks to an achievement by Agbodo Komlan in the 62nd minute. A victory which allows the JCA to occupy the 10th place with 23 points-3. At the end of this day 18 goals were scored for an average of 2.57 goals per game. At the head of the scorers is Houssin Séna of Ifodjè with 9 goals. He is followed by Moussa Kamaroudine from Doumbé who has 8 goals to his credit.

here are the results

Foukpa 0-3 Maranatha

Doumbé 2-0 Cork

Arabia 1-0 Aghaza

Folding 2 – 1 Foaman

Kotoko 2-3 Etoile Filante

Ifodjè 2 – 1 Agouwa

CDF Haknour 0-1 JCA

Ranking

1-Gbikinti 43 pts+15

2-Doumbé 34 pts +7(-1match)

3-Ifodjè 33 pts +8

4-Maranatha 29 points +8

5-Arabia 28 pts +8

6-CDF Haknour 27 pts+8

7-Agaza 27 points +3

8-Koroki 27 points-1

9-Shooting Star 26 pts +3

10- JCA 23 pts-3 (-1match)

11-Agouwa 22pts-6

12-Foukpa 20pts-19

13-Foadan 13pts-13

14-Kotoko 7 pts-18

Ranking of scorers

1- Houssin Sena 9 goals (Ifodjè)

2 – Moussa Kamaroudine 8 goals (Doumbé)

3-Jules Yao Aziamalé 7 buts(CDF Haknour)

4-Fichéal Ouro-Guezere 7 buts (Gbikinti)