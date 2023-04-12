Home News D2 / J19: Maranatha FC finds the way to winning, all the results
D2 / J19: Maranatha FC finds the way to winning, all the results

Two matches were played ahead of the 19th day of the second division national football championship on Tuesday.

Being on a series of draws since the resumption of D2, Maranatha waited for the 19th day to afford a victory. Indeed on the move this Tuesday to Sokodé to face Foukpa, Fiokpo’s messengers won 3 goals to 0. All three goals were scored by Sama Wakilou. The second match of the day between Doumbé and Koroki Métètè turned to the advantage of the speaking drums 2 goals to 0. Andrew Uraya and Moussa Kamaroudine are the scorers of this meeting.

Here are today’s results

Foukpa 0-3 Maranatha

Doumbé 2-0 Koroki Métètè

