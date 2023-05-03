Home » D2/J20: Arabia FC beat Koroki Metete in Sokode
D2/J20: Arabia FC beat Koroki Metete in Sokode

The 20th day of the D2 began this Tuesday with the meeting between Koroki Métètè and Arabia FC. Camels won 2-0.

For the 20th day of the D2, Arabia FC went to beat Koroki Métètè on its facilities in Sokodé 2 goals to 0. From the start of the game, the camels as usual, confiscated the ball and proceeded with small passes to break the opposing defensive line. Salvation finally came in the 33rd minute through Edouard Laba who gave Arabia FC the lead. Halftime came on this slight advantage of the camels. In the second half, we take the same and start again. The foals of Idrissou Zarifou, will break in the 67th minute. The inevitable Glo Maruis seals the fate of the vice champion of the independence cup of Togo Koroki Métètè. Led with 2 goals difference. Koroki Métètè tries to come back to the score but in vain. The end of the match came with this score of 2 goals to 0 in favor of camels Arabia FC in front of Koroki Métètè of Tchamba.

