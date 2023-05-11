D2/J21: Arabia fc and Étoile Filante continue, JCA in slow motion, results and ranking

Five matches on the program for the 21st day of the second division national football championship were played on Wednesday.

Arabia at home took over Ifodjé on the smallest of marks 1 goal to 0. This victory allows the camels of Tabligbo to come back up to their opponent of the day. The CDF Haknour on his side corrected Agaza 4 goals to 2. The red lantern Kotoko de Lavié held in check the JCA 2 goals everywhere. Étoile Filante beat the penultimate Foadan 2 goals to 0. While waiting for the last one this Thursday between Gbikinti and Maranatha, 19 goals were scored in 6 games, an average of 3.16 goals per game.

Here are the results :

Doumbe 2-1 Agouwa

Haknour 4-2 Agaza

Foukpa 0-3 Koroki

Arabia 1-0 Ifodjé

Kotoko 2-2 JCA

Shooting Star 2-0 Foadan

Ranking

1 – Gbikinti 43 pts+14 (-1match)

2 – Doumbé 38 pts+8 (-1match)

3 – Arabia 34 pts+11

4 – Ifodjè 34 pts+7

5 – CDF Haknour 33pts+11

6 – Shooting Star 32 pts+6

7 – Agaza 30 pts+3

8 – Cloak 30pts+0

9 – Maranatha 29pts+7(-1match)

10 – JCA 27 pts-2 (-1match)

11 – Agouwa 22pts-8

12 – Foukpa 20 pts-24

13 – Foadan 16 pts-12

14 – Kotoko 8 pts-21