Home » D2/J21: Arabia fc and Étoile Filante continue, JCA in slow motion, results and ranking
News

D2/J21: Arabia fc and Étoile Filante continue, JCA in slow motion, results and ranking

by admin
D2/J21: Arabia fc and Étoile Filante continue, JCA in slow motion, results and ranking

Five matches on the program for the 21st day of the second division national football championship were played on Wednesday.

Arabia at home took over Ifodjé on the smallest of marks 1 goal to 0. This victory allows the camels of Tabligbo to come back up to their opponent of the day. The CDF Haknour on his side corrected Agaza 4 goals to 2. The red lantern Kotoko de Lavié held in check the JCA 2 goals everywhere. Étoile Filante beat the penultimate Foadan 2 goals to 0. While waiting for the last one this Thursday between Gbikinti and Maranatha, 19 goals were scored in 6 games, an average of 3.16 goals per game.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Here are the results :

Doumbe 2-1 Agouwa

Haknour 4-2 Agaza

Foukpa 0-3 Koroki

Arabia 1-0 Ifodjé

Kotoko 2-2 JCA

Shooting Star 2-0 Foadan

Ranking

1 – Gbikinti 43 pts+14 (-1match)

2 – Doumbé 38 pts+8 (-1match)

3 – Arabia 34 pts+11

4 – Ifodjè 34 pts+7

5 – CDF Haknour 33pts+11

6 – Shooting Star 32 pts+6

7 – Agaza 30 pts+3

8 – Cloak 30pts+0

9 – Maranatha 29pts+7(-1match)

10 – JCA 27 pts-2 (-1match)

11 – Agouwa 22pts-8

12 – Foukpa 20 pts-24

13 – Foadan 16 pts-12

14 – Kotoko 8 pts-21

See also  New high school exam, the Italian writing is back: the proposal divides the Friulian principals

You may also like

More than 170 rockets are fired at Israel...

Cross-departmental solidarity for more protection against violence

They confirm the disappearance of two young people...

Free parking for commuters saves tens of thousands...

results beyond expectations – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive...

Which are the countries with the highest internal...

[Hong Kong News]The British Minister of Commerce and...

Bilfinger starts the year with an increase in...

Taishan sues Chen Minxun for confirming that the...

‘The silver wedding anniversary’, historical account of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy