D2/J22: the JCA hung by Etoile Filante, all the results and the ranking

The second division national football championship completed its 22nd chapter on Thursday. JCA prevented Etoile Filante from registering their seventh victory in a row and obtained a draw of 2 goals everywhere in additional time.

The last match of the 22nd day of the D2 was played this Thursday between the JCA and Étoile Filante at the JCA ground. On arrival the two teams neutralized each other with two goals everywhere. However, it was Etoile that launched hostilities by quickly opening the scoring. The locals will equalize a few minutes before the break. Back from the locker room, the JCA will be reduced to 10 and Etoile Filante will take advantage of the numerical superiority to regain the advantage. But unfortunately the JCA will get the equalizer in stoppage time on penalties thus preventing the Blues of the capital from affording their 7th consecutive victory. At the end of this 22nd day, there were 22 goals for an average of 3.14 goals per match. The most prolific match is the one between Ifodjé and Foukpa. We scored 5 goals in this game. The least prolific match is the one that pitted Agaza against Gbikinti. He registered just one goal.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

The results :

Cloki 1-3 CDF Haknour

Maranatha 4-0 Kotoko

Doumbé 2-0 Arabia fc

Agouwa 0-2 Foadan

Ifodjé 3-2 Foukpa

Aghaza 1-0 Gbikinti

JCA 2-2 Shooting Star

Ranking

1- Gbikinti 43 pts+12

2- Doumbé 41 pts+10 (-1match)

3-Ifodjé 37 pts+8

4-CDF Haknour 36 pts+19

5-Maranatha 35 points+12

6-Arabia 34 pts+9

7-Agaza 33 pts+4

8-Shooting Star 33 pts-1

9-Koroki 30 points-2

10- JCA 27 pts-2 (-2matchs)

11- Agouwa 22 pts-10

12- Foukpa 20 pts-25

13- Foadan 19 pts-10

14- Kotoko 7 pts-25 (-1match)