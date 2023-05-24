D2/J23: Agaza and Maranatha victorious, the results of the day

10
The twenty-third day of the second division national football championship opened on Wednesday. On this occasion, three matches were played.
At home this Wednesday on behalf of the 23rd day, Arabia left points in the race for the rise in the elite. Indeed the camels of Tabligbo lost 2 goals against 3 against Agouwa. Agaza was ruthless for the red lantern, Kotoko 3 goals to 0. Maranatha thanks to Mohamed Ouro-Akondo and Wakilou Kpekpessi beat Étoile Filante in displacement 2 goals to 0.
Today’s results :
Shooting Star 0-2 Maranatha
Arabia 2-3 Agouwa
Kotoko 0-3 Agaza .
