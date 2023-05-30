D2/J24: the JCA bat Agouwa en overture

The 24th day of the D2 started on Monday. On the road to Sokodé, the JCA relied on Dieudonné Afanou and Arsène Adovlo to overcome Agouwa 2 goals to 0.

