D2/J24: the JCA bat Agouwa en overture

The 24th day of the D2 started on Monday. On the road to Sokodé, the JCA relied on Dieudonné Afanou and Arsène Adovlo to overcome Agouwa 2 goals to 0.

On behalf of the 24th day of the D2, the JCA was on the move this Monday to challenge Agouwa fc. At the end of the game it was the formation of Agoè-Nyivé who pulled out of the game by winning 2 goals to 0. Dieudonné Afanou in the 40th minute and Arsène Adovlo in the 50th minute are the scorers of this meeting. Now the JCA totals 30 pts-1 and comes back up to the ninth Koroki while waiting for the other matches to be played on Wednesday and Thursday.

