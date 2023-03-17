Elected last September, Kodjo Paul Agboati resigns from the head of the Youth Club of Agoè-Nyivé. It was through a note addressed to the president of the Togolese Football Federation (FTF) that the information was made public on Thursday.

In the note addressed to the federation, he set out the unworthy reasons which led him to return the apron. In particular, threats, sabotage, etc.

Eleventh in the standings with 17 points-4, the JCA will have to rely on another president for the end of the season. Kodjo Paul Agboati resigned on Thursday. He notified his resignation to the first person in charge of Togolese football by a note. In this letter, the now ex-president justifies his resignation by the amalgams and gossip forged about him and his entourage.

In the fight to stay in D2, the JCA will have to face a new problem.