D3: Arsenal and Olympique de Vo for the final bouquet

The apotheosis of the third division national football championship is being played this Sunday, July 09 at the municipal stadium of Atakpamé. The final poster opposes Olympique de Vo to Arsenal de Kara.

It is this Sunday, July 09 that the champion of the D3 season 2022-2023 will be known. After having obtained their tickets for the final last Saturday at the end of the bitterly disputed semi-finals, Arsenal de Kara, king of the North gives an appointment to the Olympique de Vô who also flew over the south for the final of the D3. A meeting that promises to be very thrilling and indecisive given the latest performances of the two clubs. ASFOSA fell in the semi-finals, Olympique de Vo will have the ambition to do everything to leave the city of seven hills with the Champion’s trophy. To do so, coach Ametana Kokou can count on Yao Keglo, author of an excellent match last Saturday at Ablogamé against ASFOSA in the semi-finals, and the experienced Gayikpé Koffi. In the opposite camp, Kara’s Arsenal will not come to Atakpamé as a resigned victim. So the Kara club will try to make life difficult for the formation of Vogan and above all will try to imitate its big brother Asko by leaving in Kozah with the title of champion.

The appointment is therefore made on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the municipal stadium of Atakpamé.

