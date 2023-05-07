D3 / D10: ASFOSA falls, all the results of the day

The tenth day of the D3 was in the spotlight this Saturday. ASFOSA was beaten by Étoile Polaire 0 goals against 1.
The first day of the return phase of the third division national championship did not smile on the Association Sportive de la Forêt Sacrée (ASFOSA) which bowed down 0 goals against 1 in front of Étoile Polaire. In pool B Okiti took over As Genito 2 goals to 0.
Here are all the results :
Pool A
Winners FC 0-0 Juventus
Carmel 1-0 Lions by Romario
Inyass 1-1 Liberty Sports Academy
Polar Star 1-0 ASFOSA
Pool B
Okiti 2-0 As Genito
Olympique de Vo 2-0 JJK FC
As Tchekpo vs Koto (reported)
Atlantic 0-0 US Glei
Pool C
Mini Warrior 0-0 African Lions
Agodobi 1-0 Abu Osse
Us Agbandi 0-0 As Mo
Odalou 1 – 1 Tac
Pool D
Arsenal 1 – 0 Boundja
Black Tiger 3 – 0 Almighty Sara
Mc Cinkance 2-2 As Dankpen
Tafass 0-1 As Djermabou