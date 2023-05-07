Home » D3 / D10: ASFOSA falls, all the results of the day
D3 / D10: ASFOSA falls, all the results of the day

The tenth day of the D3 was in the spotlight this Saturday. ASFOSA was beaten by Étoile Polaire 0 goals against 1.

The first day of the return phase of the third division national championship did not smile on the Association Sportive de la Forêt Sacrée (ASFOSA) which bowed down 0 goals against 1 in front of Étoile Polaire. In pool B Okiti took over As Genito 2 goals to 0.

Here are all the results :

Pool A

Winners FC 0-0 Juventus

Carmel 1-0 Lions by Romario

Inyass 1-1 Liberty Sports Academy

Polar Star 1-0 ASFOSA

Pool B

Okiti 2-0 As Genito

Olympique de Vo 2-0 JJK FC

As Tchekpo vs Koto (reported)

Atlantic 0-0 US Glei

Pool C

Mini Warrior 0-0 African Lions

Agodobi 1-0 Abu Osse

Us Agbandi 0-0 As Mo

Odalou 1 – 1 Tac

Pool D

Arsenal 1 – 0 Boundja

Black Tiger 3 – 0 Almighty Sara

Mc Cinkance 2-2 As Dankpen

Tafass 0-1 As Djermabou

