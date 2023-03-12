The third day of the third division national football championship was played this Saturday. ASFOSA de Lomé had its second win in a row against Juventus 1 goal to 0.
The residents of the D3 were solicited this Saturday on behalf of the third day. After its first victory last weekend, ASFOSA chained a second victory in a row against Juventus fc. As Tchékpo on his side recovers by disposing of As Genito 2 goals to 0. African Lions corrected Tac 3 goals to 0. Black Tiger pins Boundja 1 goal to 0.
Here are the recorded results
Pool A
Carmel 0-1 Inyass Fa
Juventus 0-1 ASFOSA
Liberty Sport academy 0 – 1 Winners fc
Romario Lions 0-2 Polar Star
Pool B
Koto 0-0 Atlantic
As Tchékpo 2-0 As Genito
Us Gléi 0-2 JJK
Okiti 2 – 0 Olympique de Vo
Pool C
Us Agbandi 1-1 Mini Warriors
Tac 0 – 3 African Lions
Aledji 1 – 0 Abu Osse
Pool D
Black Tiger 1 – 0 Boundja
As Djermabou 2-1 As Dankpen
Tafass vs Arsenal (postponed)