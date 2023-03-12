Home News D3 / D3: ASFOSA continues, TAC stumbles, the results
News

D3 / D3: ASFOSA continues, TAC stumbles, the results

by admin
D3 / D3: ASFOSA continues, TAC stumbles, the results

The third day of the third division national football championship was played this Saturday. ASFOSA de Lomé had its second win in a row against Juventus 1 goal to 0.

The residents of the D3 were solicited this Saturday on behalf of the third day. After its first victory last weekend, ASFOSA chained a second victory in a row against Juventus fc. As Tchékpo on his side recovers by disposing of As Genito 2 goals to 0. African Lions corrected Tac 3 goals to 0. Black Tiger pins Boundja 1 goal to 0.

Here are the recorded results

Pool A

Carmel 0-1 Inyass Fa

Juventus 0-1 ASFOSA

Liberty Sport academy 0 – 1 Winners fc

Romario Lions 0-2 Polar Star

Pool B

Koto 0-0 Atlantic

As Tchékpo 2-0 As Genito

Us Gléi 0-2 JJK

Okiti 2 – 0 Olympique de Vo

Pool C

Us Agbandi 1-1 Mini Warriors

Tac 0 – 3 African Lions

Aledji 1 – 0 Abu Osse

Pool D

Black Tiger 1 – 0 Boundja

As Djermabou 2-1 As Dankpen

Tafass vs Arsenal (postponed)

See also  Bonetti, 'in Franchi words the gravity of the situation of women'

You may also like

Heilongjiang: Fulfilling tree planting obligations to build a...

CDU general secretary calls for the resignation of...

Storm in California leaves at least two people...

Bitter battle – Kiev wants to launch a...

Yun Neng’s application for extension may be fully...

Soccer own goals | kienyke

Oscars 2023: Daniel Brühl: “Still can’t get it”

A new earthquake hits Adana, southern Turkey

Fifth date of the Veterans Intermunicipal

According to surveys, people in Germany are also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy