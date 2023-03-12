The third day of the third division national football championship was played this Saturday. ASFOSA de Lomé had its second win in a row against Juventus 1 goal to 0.

The residents of the D3 were solicited this Saturday on behalf of the third day. After its first victory last weekend, ASFOSA chained a second victory in a row against Juventus fc. As Tchékpo on his side recovers by disposing of As Genito 2 goals to 0. African Lions corrected Tac 3 goals to 0. Black Tiger pins Boundja 1 goal to 0.

Here are the recorded results

Pool A

Carmel 0-1 Inyass Fa

Juventus 0-1 ASFOSA

Liberty Sport academy 0 – 1 Winners fc

Romario Lions 0-2 Polar Star

Pool B

Koto 0-0 Atlantic

As Tchékpo 2-0 As Genito

Us Gléi 0-2 JJK

Okiti 2 – 0 Olympique de Vo

Pool C

Us Agbandi 1-1 Mini Warriors

Tac 0 – 3 African Lions

Aledji 1 – 0 Abu Osse

Pool D

Black Tiger 1 – 0 Boundja

As Djermabou 2-1 As Dankpen

Tafass vs Arsenal (postponed)