The third division national football championship was in its second day this weekend.
Defeated on the first day, ASFOSA and the Romario Lions fc recover by overcoming Inyass fc 1 goal to 0 and winners fc 1 goal to 0 respectively. After their draw the previous day, Olympique de Vo had its first victory of the season 2 goals to 1 against Koto. However for his first, TAC showered AS MO 5 goals to 2. Lions of Africa for his part corrects Aledji 4 goals to 1.
here are the results :
Pool A
Winners 0 – 1 Lions Romario
Carmel 1 -0 Liberty Sport academy
Inyass Fa 0 – 1 ASFOSA
Polar Star 1-2 Juventus
Pool B
Olympique de Vo 2 -1 Koto fc
US Gléi 1- 0 As Genito
As Check 1- 1 Fall
Atlantic 1-1 JJK
Pool C
Africa Lions 4- 1 Aledji
Agodobi 1- 0 US Agbandi
AS MO 2 – 5 TAC
Abu Osse 2 -1 Odalou
Pool D
JSD 3- 1 AS Djermabou
Boundja 0 -0 Tafa
The last meeting is played this Sunday between As Dankpen and Black Tiger