D3/J2: ASFOSA and Lions du Romario recover, breathtaking TAC, all the results

D3/J2: ASFOSA and Lions du Romario recover, breathtaking TAC, all the results

The third division national football championship was in its second day this weekend.

Defeated on the first day, ASFOSA and the Romario Lions fc recover by overcoming Inyass fc 1 goal to 0 and winners fc 1 goal to 0 respectively. After their draw the previous day, Olympique de Vo had its first victory of the season 2 goals to 1 against Koto. However for his first, TAC showered AS MO 5 goals to 2. Lions of Africa for his part corrects Aledji 4 goals to 1.

here are the results :

Pool A

Winners 0 – 1 Lions Romario

Carmel 1 -0 Liberty Sport academy

Inyass Fa 0 – 1 ASFOSA

Polar Star 1-2 Juventus

Pool B

Olympique de Vo 2 -1 Koto fc

US Gléi 1- 0 As Genito

As Check 1- 1 Fall

Atlantic 1-1 JJK

Pool C

Africa Lions 4- 1 Aledji

Agodobi 1- 0 US Agbandi

AS MO 2 – 5 TAC

Abu Osse 2 -1 Odalou

Pool D

JSD 3- 1 AS Djermabou

Boundja 0 -0 Tafa

The last meeting is played this Sunday between As Dankpen and Black Tiger

