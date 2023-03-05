The third division national football championship was in its second day this weekend.

Defeated on the first day, ASFOSA and the Romario Lions fc recover by overcoming Inyass fc 1 goal to 0 and winners fc 1 goal to 0 respectively. After their draw the previous day, Olympique de Vo had its first victory of the season 2 goals to 1 against Koto. However for his first, TAC showered AS MO 5 goals to 2. Lions of Africa for his part corrects Aledji 4 goals to 1.

here are the results :

Pool A

Winners 0 – 1 Lions Romario

Carmel 1 -0 Liberty Sport academy

Inyass Fa 0 – 1 ASFOSA

Polar Star 1-2 Juventus

Pool B

Olympique de Vo 2 -1 Koto fc

US Gléi 1- 0 As Genito

As Check 1- 1 Fall

Atlantic 1-1 JJK

Pool C

Africa Lions 4- 1 Aledji

Agodobi 1- 0 US Agbandi

AS MO 2 – 5 TAC

Abu Osse 2 -1 Odalou

Pool D

JSD 3- 1 AS Djermabou

Boundja 0 -0 Tafa

The last meeting is played this Sunday between As Dankpen and Black Tiger