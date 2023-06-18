Dad is the one who raises and the one who loves

Father’s Day for some strange reason generates less commercial commotion than Mother’s Day and that is why this page wants to exalt and thank the dedication of men, like the two protagonists of today’s stories, who have been fathers of all the possible ways. One of them is Óscar Hernández, director of the Hogar de Los Muchachos, while the other story is borne by the merchant Luis Gómez, with a narration like a novel.

‘He who loves his son corrects him’

Óscar Hernández has a life principle that is based on love and discipline. “One cannot or should not be friends with the children, I think that is where the problems begin, there must be a lot of trust, yes, but one must always be the father.” It has been 33 years in the task of being the father of several young people who want to leave the world of drugs and rebuild their life project.

Hernández arrived in Pereira in 1992 to found Hogares Clareth, but it was not until 1995, on January 14, that he arrived at Hogar de Los Muchachos. According to this director, there have been many years of permanence that have allowed the recovery of hundreds of people who are now all over the world: “I have people in Norway, England, the United States, Spain, Italy, Canada, social networks have allowed us to meet again. I am proud of what they have achieved, we have doctors, lawyers, business administrators, the one who lives in Norway studied Petroleum Engineering. It is a training process for life”.

At the moment in the Hogar de Los Muchachos there are 15. Óscar Hernández likes the word home, because it refers to human warmth, the fraternity that a community gives through dialogue and union to heal existential gaps. “Here one heals through the word, through Mindfulness (here and now), the boys of the present have everything material and at the same time they have nothing, they are without rules, without affection, without discipline. We know that one of the manifestations of abuse is overprotection, there are parents who do everything to the child and when he goes out into the world it is too big for him.

Óscar Hernández is also a biological father, the foundation gave him men and the life of two girls, one of them sent him an emotional message: “If you ask me about my dad, I would definitely say that he is the person with the biggest heart in the world, the A man with more love in his heart, he has always been my role model for his perseverance and his willingness whenever we have needed him. My dad, although it sounds cliché, is my hero.

Hernández is concerned that the first moment of consumption occurs in high school, because they arrive very inexperienced, with little inner strength because the deficiencies of the parents were replaced so that the children would not experience them. “Another phenomenon is migration, all those fathers and mothers who went to send them for a better future, but then they have to go for treatment, 100% of the diagnoses are dual, apart from drug use there is mental illness.

“Thanks to the will and desire to want to save lives of Óscar Hernández, who has dedicated himself to promoting the awareness of society to seek change in terms of consumption. Personally, I consider him a father who has guided my process and many of us see him that way, because he offers his knowledge and love for wanting to help us. The best result for a father is to see his children move forward, as he does, with great affection I want to wish a happy day to the father of sobriety, to the father of a life full of success and prosperity from the hand of God and the Home”, said Juan Pablo Arias, graduated eight years ago.

A dad against all

Describing the paternal work of Luis Ernesto Gómez is like seeing several chapters of a novel of infinite and selfless love. When he met the mother of those who are now his children (registered under his last name), she was pregnant and already had a girl, the father had died violently and the woman did not know whether or not to continue with the pregnancy. because of the economic situation he was going through.

“She grew tomatoes and beans, was a hard worker and lived in a very basic house. What I told him was that of course, that the child had to be born and that I would help him, what I did tell him was that we were going to put him in Juan Pablo. My family was very angry for giving the last name to a child who was not my son, but I continued with my work as a father and it has been 14 years in the work of helping them”.

Luis Ernesto was already the biological father of a young man who is now 20 years old, but he says that the affection that this son expresses to him is not equal to the affection that he receives from his foster children who even greet him “Name of God dad ‘.

Then Johan Sebastián was born, a name that was not even painted for Gómez, who is the biggest fan of this Mexican singer. “My family got angry again when I also gave the last name to the other child and they blamed her, but there is nothing to say, because I wanted to do it and we have raised them until today, I continue to help them. My relationship with their mother has always been one of friendship.”

Over time, this man met another woman who would be his partner for several years until recently, she also had two children from their old relationship and although Luis had no financial role in this upbringing, he has shared important spaces with these minors. and the relationship is good. They are six human beings touched by the love of a single man who has not cared about the consanguinity ties to be present in their lives. Happy day to all those who have put on the super dads shirt.