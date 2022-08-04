Dad was life. Papa was a good perfume, a coffee-flavored kiss on Sunday morning, a smile in love. Dad was discipline. Dad was music. He liked music a lot. As long as I can remember, Papa would wake me up by throwing open the bedroom door and letting in the air of his favorite work of the moment.

Hello Director, the last farewell to Omar Monestier in his Belluno

The funeral of the director of Messaggero Veneto and del Piccolo, Omar Monestier, who died prematurely on Monday 1 August, was held in the Cathedral of Belluno. Hundreds of people attended the funeral moved (Photo Petrussi, Lasorte)

Dad took me to the opera with him many times. And for me they were magical moments, small happy islands in which I alone could enjoy that man who knew me with an unprecedented depth, who waged war on me to make me understand the meaning of peace, who taught me to fall because he already knew – stubborn as I am – how badly I would have hurt myself. It could be said that dad also loved me through music.

And you know, on Sunday I felt so happy and at some point I started singing to myself the No sleep. I was suddenly thrilled at the memory of hearing him live with dad, and so I wrote him “dad, I’m listening to the No Dorma and I’m shivering. Will you take me to see him again? ”. And he replied, immediately, “okay”. What he wouldn’t do to make me happy.

Dear dad, I wondered for a long time why my love affair with you ended on the notes of Nessun Dorma. I don’t have an answer, I never will. But I know with all of myself that your memory is and will always be the most beautiful work of my life, which will live again in me again and again.

Hi Dad