Daddy Monkey, an artist from Villa Santana for the world

The Pereiran artist Daddy Monkey took advantage of his time at the 2023 Heat Awards, which were held on Thursday, June 8, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, to share his music with the Dominican public and raise the name of Colombia.

With a musical career of more than 8 years, the singer from the Villa Santana commune, is in the best moment of his career; Last year, the 28-year-old was recognized by Billboard Latin magazine as one of the emerging Latino artists to discover in 2023.

Daddy Monkey is the first Colombian urban artist to venture into the Dembow genre, a musical rhythm originating in Jamaica, which serves as the basis for the creation of reggaeton songs. However, he achieved the approval and acceptance of the public in the Dominican Republic, where this genre is an eminence.

The artist’s latest single is entitled ‘Piky Plaka’, whose music video was recorded in Sabana Perdida, one of the most humble neighborhoods in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, where he and his team, the Ángeles Unidos Foundation, delivered more of 200 markets to the local population, demonstrating their social commitment and solidarity.

Currently, the urban artist based in Medellín, is working on his musical career, hand in hand with renowned producers of the country and artists of the genre, in order to conquer new musical horizons and become a benchmark of the urban genre in Colombia and the world.