Daedong Mobility, ‘Docent Chair Robot’ experience event

If you designate a work, route creation/autonomous driving movement… Description of the work by voice and screen

▲ At the Daegu Art Museum on the 22nd, Daedong Mobility and Daegu Art Museum staff explain how to operate the docent robot chair to visitors. (Photo courtesy of Daedong)

Daedong Mobility, a smart mobility company of the Daedong Group, will hold an experience event using two docent chair robots equipped with autonomous driving and remote control functions for visitors at the Daegu Museum of Art in Suseong-gu, Daegu City from the 21st to the 6th of October. revealed

Daedong Mobility is researching smart mobility technologies such as automation, electrification, and intelligence, and based on five basic driving platforms, △ultra-compact △small △midsize △large △E-bikes, personal, last mile, leisure, We are accelerating the development of mobility and robots for gardening purposes. This docent chair robot is one of the personal mobility, one step further evolution based on V2X (Vehicle-to-everything), central control and user-customized content It is a second-generation model that provides service.

The docent chair robot creates an optimal viewing path when a user designates a work with a tablet PC. The self-driving function detects obstacles with lidar and cameras, stops and avoids driving, and provides descriptions of works on the screen and voice while moving to the designated works to be viewed. A group of two or more people can watch at the same time through group driving of multiple chair robots. In addition to the works, if you designate convenience and auxiliary facilities such as a rest room and toilet in the facility, you will be moved to that place.

Equipped with a control function, visitors can use the chair robot more safely and comfortably by checking all information such as the operating status and location information of the chair robot, symptoms of abnormalities and failures in real time at the control center and taking immediate action in case of problems. can The 2nd generation chair robot has a maximum boarding weight of 130 kg, a maximum speed of 2 km/h in autonomous driving, and a maximum stable slope of 10 degrees.

Daedong predicts that the second-generation model equipped with autonomous driving, central control, and user-customized content service will be in high demand in places where facility information is needed while moving, such as commercial, cultural, medical, and airports. In addition, in these facilities, the socially underprivileged, pregnant women, and the elderly are considered as the customer groups of the second-generation model, and they plan to promote demonstration tests and commercialization.

