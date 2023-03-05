[제주=뉴시스] Reporter Woo Jang-ho = On the afternoon of the 5th, when the cold has eased and the weather is warm, tourists visiting the Handam Coastal Trail in Aewol-eup, Jeju-si are enjoying the spring season in light clothes. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the daytime temperature in Jeju City recorded 16 degrees on this day, and it was predicted to show warm weather throughout this week. 2023.03.05. [email protected]

[대구=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Sang-je = Daegu and Gyeongbuk are expected to have mostly sunny weather.

According to the Daegu Regional Meteorological Administration on the 6th, Daegu and Gyeongbuk will be affected by high pressure moving east from the sea south of Jeju Island.

A dry warning is in effect in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.

The highest daytime temperature is expected to be higher than normal (8 to 12 degrees) with a distribution of 16 to 21 degrees.

The highest daytime temperatures in major regions of Daegu and Gyeongbuk are 21 degrees in Gyeongju, 20 degrees in Daegu, 19 degrees in Pohang, 18 degrees in Andong, 17 degrees in Yeongju, and 16 degrees in Bonghwa.

The wave of the sea will be 0.5 to 1m off the southern and central parts of the East Sea and 0.5 to 1m in the distant sea.

The concentration of fine dust is expected to be ‘normal’.

An official from the Daegu Meteorological Administration advised, “Because the air is very dry, a small fire can spread into a large fire.

◎Sympathy Press Newsis [email protected]