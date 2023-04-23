Home » Daegu Nonghyup, 2023 Agricultural Support Launching Ceremony… After helping rural labor :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
[대구=뉴시스] Reporter Na Ho-yong = Daegu Nonghyup held a farming support launching ceremony to create a boom in helping farmers and pray for a good harvest this year, in line with the full-fledged farming season.

On the 21st, at the event held in Gobong-ri, Guji-myeon, Dalseong-gun, the Nonghyup Federation, NH Nonghyup Bank, NH Nonghyup Life Insurance, and other Daegu Nonghyup executives and staff members, the Daegu City Branch of Hometown Housewives (Chairman Hwang Hye-seon), the Daegu City Federation of Farm Housewives, and the aT Daegu-Gyeongbuk Regional Headquarters. About 60 people including (Director Kim Byeong-seok) participated.

They also visited two garlic-producing farms in the city and sweated all day to harvest garlic species, adding vitality to the busy field with preparations for farming.

Son Won-young, head of the Daegu Nonghyup Headquarters, said, “I hope it has been of some help to local farmers who are suffering from a lack of labor. Daegu Nonghyup will create a boom in helping rural labor through cooperation with schools, institutions, and organizations as well as employees of pan-Nonghyup, and will make more efforts to supply and demand rural workers.”

