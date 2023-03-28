In the popular and crowded sector of the El Perro park in Cali, the Administrative Department of Environmental Management (DAGMA) sanctioned a dozen commercial establishments for not making a good disposal of solid waste.

Currently, in the capital of the Valley they have imposed 35 sanctions in different gastronomic sectors of the city, for the same facts; explained officials of the environmental entity.

In this operation it was specified that the district environmental officials were able to verify in several bags, solid food waste and various invoices, wrappers, packaging and disposables that allowed identify the establishments that make inadequate disposal of these elements left in turn in road separators, green areas or delivered to street inhabitants.

Likewise, it was said that in this call for civic culture they are insisted that keeping the gastronomic sectors clean helps to strengthen tourism in these restaurant areas, which also contributes to the decoration of the city.

However, the Dagma pointed out that the cleaning service providers in the Valle del Cauca capital have been reporting that merchants from various parts of the city have gradually approached their offices with the purpose of requesting the special collection service, which reflects that the control actionscalls for attention, training and information to the owners and managers of restaurants and food establishments show results in pursuit of a clean city.

