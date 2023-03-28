Home News DAGMA sanctioned a dozen commercial establishments in Cali
News

DAGMA sanctioned a dozen commercial establishments in Cali

by admin
DAGMA sanctioned a dozen commercial establishments in Cali

In the popular and crowded sector of the El Perro park in Cali, the Administrative Department of Environmental Management (DAGMA) sanctioned a dozen commercial establishments for not making a good disposal of solid waste.

Currently, in the capital of the Valley they have imposed 35 sanctions in different gastronomic sectors of the city, for the same facts; explained officials of the environmental entity.

In this operation it was specified that the district environmental officials were able to verify in several bags, solid food waste and various invoices, wrappers, packaging and disposables that allowed identify the establishments that make inadequate disposal of these elements left in turn in road separators, green areas or delivered to street inhabitants.

Likewise, it was said that in this call for civic culture they are insisted that keeping the gastronomic sectors clean helps to strengthen tourism in these restaurant areas, which also contributes to the decoration of the city.

However, the Dagma pointed out that the cleaning service providers in the Valle del Cauca capital have been reporting that merchants from various parts of the city have gradually approached their offices with the purpose of requesting the special collection service, which reflects that the control actionscalls for attention, training and information to the owners and managers of restaurants and food establishments show results in pursuit of a clean city.

Comments

See also  The detonation, the roar and the collapse of 3 thousand cubic meters of rock: the tunnel on the Lumiei road blew up

You may also like

Germany cannot really afford to see entrepreneurs die...

Winners of Rojo 2012 present unpublished song “Siempre...

Armed men entered El Herando to intimidate journalists

It’s not rocket science | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Heavy rain in North Balochistan

Armed men entered the newsroom of El Heraldo...

“So help me God” – Cardinal Woelki testifies...

Umrah pilgrims bus accident in Saudi Arabia, 20...

Kuwait sells 20 million Mercedes-Benz shares

Combos for curds will be sold from Monday

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy