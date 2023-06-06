Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform-Launch of 2023 “Safety Production Month” Campaign

Recently, State Grid Tianjin Electric Power Company launched the 2023 “Safety Production Month” campaign. The company requires all departments and units to take the “Safe Production Month” activity as an opportunity to continue to carry out in-depth 100-day safety campaigns, special investigation and rectification of major accident hidden dangers, safety culture construction, etc., increase anti-violation work, and effectively improve hidden danger management. The level of quality and risk management and control creates a good and safe environment for high-quality development.

This year is the 22nd national “Safety Production Month”, and the theme of the event is “Everyone pays attention to safety, everyone knows how to respond to emergencies”. During the event, State Grid Tianjin Electric Power will extensively carry out “open classes”, “everyone’s talk” and “pre-work meeting” where the “top leaders” of the party and government will take the lead in talking about safety, the first person in charge of the enterprise will give special lectures on safety, and front-line workers will talk about safety and production safety interactively. A series of activities such as “telling the story with the case”. Through in-depth investigation and rectification of special hidden dangers, strict implementation of investigation responsibilities at all levels, holding the “Safety Promise and Fulfillment” activity of the main person in charge, in-depth investigation of “outsourcing and leasing” projects, special investigation of risks in the use of hazardous chemicals, identification of major accident hazards and Rectification training, etc., combined with peak summer, flood prevention and disaster relief, etc., carried out emergency drills such as large-scale power outages, high-altitude rescue, fire escape, etc., and specially carried out practical drills for on-site emergency response plans to comprehensively improve emergency response capabilities.Xinbao reporter Li Wenbo

Correspondent Pan Dongdong Li Li