Daily scribbles – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Boring and inevitable like the anti-heat advice (drink a lot, avoid rock wool blankets…) and Putin’s lists of the era Republic, but above all sad and humiliating are the controversies on Sgarbi’s delusions. Who the other evening, invited to the Maxxi museum by President Giuli to talk about who knows what (it’s never a problem with him), coughed up the usual assortment of delicacies, with the addition of a “cuckold!” to an anonymous guy on his cell phone, which he politely never turns off. Since the little game has been repeated for about forty years, that is, since the then young critic, invited to the Costanzo Show to explain the paintings, he called a teacher a “bitch” and, instead of being banned from all TVs (as would happen in any civilized country), he became a regular guest (as happens only in Italy), it is appropriate to leave it. Either you stop inviting Sgarbi, or you stop being indignant at her if she then becomes Sgarbi. Also because they call him on purpose: they know he’s out of control and they don’t even wonder if he’s there or if he’s doing it (both things). By dint of finding him “nice” (like a grater on fissures) and “politically incorrect” (on the contrary: today the true nonconformist is the polite), they granted him a franchise that applies only to him: not even an ultra at the stadium could say a tenth of what he says without ending up in the cage or the Daspo.

Instead, he is always in Parliament, almost always undersecretary of Something, mayor of Salemi (immediately dissolved due to the mafia), Sutri and Arpino, pro-mayor of Urbino, councilor of Viterbo, regional councilor of Lombardy, commissioner of Codogno, president of Ferrara Arte, of the Mart in Trento, Mag in Riva del Garda, Canova’s Gypsotheca… He’s been collecting seats and public salaries for a lifetime and naturally, not being ubiquitous, he does everything very badly. Ever since in 1996 he received a definitive sentence of 6 months and broken for fraud in the Cultural Heritage because ten years earlier he had to work in the Venetian Superintendencies, but he did not set foot there, thanks to bogus medical certificates and self-declarations of imaginary illnesses – the “ distemper” (typical of dogs), the sneezing fits and the “marriage allergy” – which prevented him from working in the office, but not from conducting every evening Daily rudeness on Canale 5 spewing insults to the best prosecutors in Italy. Each episode a trial for defamation (hence the atavistic hunger for money), from which he was then saved by the Chamber. Except when she touched others of the Caste, such as Vice President Carfagna, kindly defined in 2020 as “Sorcagna, goat, idiot who is in Parliament only for having been on her knees in front of Berlusconi”. The two were in the same party at the time, FI. Then she left and he was re-run. Have some.