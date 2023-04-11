In the province of Loja, there are 36 establishments dedicated to the production of dairy products; the controls are intensified in order to guarantee that they comply with the sanitary regulations for their operation.

In this province there are three administrative sanctioning processes initiated, in 2023, against dairy processing plants.

Verification of the infrastructure of the establishment, product labeling and other mandatory requirements that must be met, in order to guarantee the quality of the food, are part of the inspections carried out, indicated to Diario Crónica, Stalin Morales Armijos, zone technician of the Regulation Agency, Health Control and Surveillance (Arcsa).

Temporal

A few days ago, a preventive closure and temporary suspension of activities was carried out at a dairy processing plant, in the Saraguro canton, because the product was not suitable for consumption.

Prior to adopting the decision, the technicians took samples of the cheese for laboratory analysis, determining that it does not comply with the microbiological and bromatological analysis, and could cause damage to the consumer’s health; Consequently, it violates Articles 141 and 146 literals “g” and “i” of the Organic Health Law.

Process

Morales Armijos, in addition, explained that controls are carried out frequently, not only with registered dairy plants, but also with those informal establishments that “violate the norm, by not having a regularization in the SRI, nor a sanitary registry, nor are they categorized in the Ministry of Production”.

The objective is to protect the health of the population, I conclude. (YO)

GIVEN

Dairy product manufacturing establishments in Zone 7:

Gold: 44

Store: 36

Zamora:18