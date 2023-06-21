Dako Hasina, the mastermind of the 8.5 million rupees robbery, got a bribe of 10 rupees, the police identified her while taking off her mask and drinking.

Dako Hasina, the mastermind of the 8.5 million rupees robbery, was fined ten rupees.

With the husband in the police trap while drinking while removing the mask 9 arrested

Chandigarh : 21/Jun

Mandeep Kaur, also known as Dako Hasina, was arrested by the Punjab Police 8 Crore 49 Lakhs Arrested for robbery of Rs 10 June was executed in Ludhiana. The interesting thing here is that this dacoit Hasina 10 Rs Maliti’s attempt to drink a fruity drink helped lure him into a trap laid by the police.

According to India Today report, Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh were arrested from Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. He had come to attend the Sikh place of worship so that the crime could be successfully completed. Apart from this couple, the police also arrested another accused Gaurav from Gadarbaha in Punjab.

The Punjab Police has so far dealt with this robbery case 12 Among the accused 9 has been arrested. From the possession of this couple caught in the trap of free distribution of drinks worth ten rupees by the police. 21 lakhs Recovered Rs.

The Punjab Police had received information that Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh had planned to flee to Nepal but before that they planned to visit various shrines including Haridwar, Kedarnath and Hemkunt Sahib. However, at a Sikh shrine in Uttarakhand. It was difficult to identify the two in a huge crowd of pilgrims. So the police planned to organize free drink distribution for pilgrims visiting the Gurdwara.

A drinking stall was set up by the police at the Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, and staff in plain clothes were kept there to serve the drinks. June 19 Punjab Police’s plan was successful when the accused couple approached the drink stall. However, both of them covered their faces for fear of being caught. At that time, the police identified him.

Interestingly, despite being identified, Mandeep Kaur and Jaswindersingh were not immediately arrested. The police gave them an opportunity to worship at Hemkund Sahib. After that, the police chased the couple for some distance and later took them into custody. The operation carried out by the police to catch Mandeep Kaur was called “Let’s catch the queen bee”.

According to Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu from Mandeep Kaur’s two-wheeler 12 lakhs Rs. and her husband Jaswinder Singh from Barnala Walaghar 9 lakhs Rs have been recovered. Investigations so far have revealed that Mandeep Kaur wanted to get rich quick. She got into debt by taking loans from many places. Earlier, she worked as an insurance agent and a lawyer’s assistant. The marriage took place in February this year with Jaswinder Singh.

Mandeep Kaur also known as Daku Hasina 8 Crore 49 Lakh RsVipay Ludhiana is among the accused in the robbery case. This robbery 10 was carried out on June when a group of armed men raided the cash van of CMS Securities Company in Ludhiana. 8.49 Crores of rupees were looted.

The robbers involved in the incident were wearing masks and gloves. After committing the robbery, they all fled in a parked car. Five employees 10 In June, he was detained in an office in New Raj Gurunagar area.

