(ANSA) – NAPLES, FEBRUARY 25 – To create a roasting plant in the women’s prison of Pozzuoli, to offer inmates an opportunity for work and redemption. The one launched twelve years ago by Imma Carpiniello, founder of the social coop, whose success also produced the birth of a bar-bistro in the heart of Naples, has become a winning experience: an experience that is one of those in which today the Capo dello State has conferred the honors to the Merit of the Republic.



Among the recipients there is, in fact, Imma. Twelve years ago there were those who pointed to her as a visionary, for the idea of ​​producing quality coffee according to the ancient Neapolitan tradition in a prison.



Today her cooperative, “Le Lazzarelle”, produces 10 quintals of coffee in a year: the product is appreciated and sold above all on the web, and can be tasted in the place that Imma managed to open in 2020, with some members of the coop and the contribution of volunteers, in the Galleria Principe di Napoli, in the city centre. Here you can taste various ‘typical’ specialties (from lasagna to timbale of orecchiette with mushrooms, potatoes and caciocavallo) as well as the well-known coffee, which today was literally snapped up after the media spread the news of the honour.



Imma, 49, came into contact with the prison reality as part of her commitment to the third sector. Graduated in political science, with a master’s degree in gender politics and human rights, she dreamed of a training course that would initiate the inmates into the circuit of legality, within a company that would offer the market “an artisanal, ethical product linked to territory”. Once the inevitable difficulties were overcome, also thanks to a loan from the Campania Region as part of support for start-ups, the cooperative was born. The first ten adhering inmates themselves choose the name “Le Lazzarelle”, and in twelve years a good 72 inmates have worked at the roasting plant. Coffee in Naples has always been a panacea, but that of the Lazzarelle has a truly special taste. (HANDLE).

