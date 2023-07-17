Dalian: Promoting Energy Conservation and Low Carbon Lifestyles in Schools

Dalian, a city in China, is taking steps towards energy conservation and promoting low-carbon lifestyles among its residents. In an effort to raise awareness among students, a themed class meeting was held at Chuntian Primary School. The meeting encouraged students to think about small actions they can take in their daily lives to conserve energy and reduce emissions.

During the meeting, the head teacher, Sun Xiaozhu, posed questions to the students, such as keeping air conditioning temperatures above 26 degrees Celsius during the summer and choosing public transportation or bicycles for school commutes. The students eagerly participated and shared their ideas, emphasizing the importance of these initiatives.

The meeting was held as part of the 33rd National Energy Conservation Publicity Week, which took place from July 10 to 16. With the theme of “Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction, You and I Go Together,” the school aimed to instill environmental awareness and encourage students to implement low-carbon practices in their daily lives.

The promotion of energy conservation is not limited to the classroom but extends to community and practical activities as well. Gu Tianliang, the director of moral education at Springfield Primary School, stated that waste sorting-themed activities are organized in the community, encouraging not only students but also their families to participate in low-carbon actions. This approach creates a ripple effect, with each child influencing their family members to adopt energy-conserving habits.

At the Experimental Primary School in Ganjingzi District, students engaged in hands-on learning at the “Shiyan Garden” ecological education base. They collected dead leaves and other organic waste and placed them in compost bins. Under the guidance of their teachers, the students learned about the natural ecological cycle and the significance of energy conservation. They witnessed the transformation of waste into valuable fertilizer, which was then applied to the garden’s plants.

Wei Dongni, the teaching director of Experimental Primary School, explained that each class takes responsibility for a section of the garden. The teachers guide the students in planting and applying the compost fertilizer, enabling them to experience the joy of repurposing waste and understand the importance of energy conservation and emission reduction.

Zhu Yulin, a student in Grade 6, expressed the impact of these initiatives on students. He shared that the compost will be ready for use in the garden by the next semester, reinforcing the concept of energy conservation and environmental protection. These efforts ensure that the idea of going green is deeply ingrained in the hearts of the students.

Dalian’s schools are making significant strides in promoting energy conservation and fostering a culture of low-carbon living. By instilling these values in the younger generation, the city aims to create a sustainable and eco-friendly future for all its residents.

