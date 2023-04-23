Dalian’s foreign trade import and export growth in the first quarter ranked third among sub-provincial cities

Dalian City anchors the goal of building a strong foreign trade city, insists on stabilizing stock, expanding quantity, improving quality, and expanding the market as a whole, strengthens project planning, vigorously develops foreign trade investment promotion, accelerates the cultivation of leading foreign trade export industries, and strives to stabilize the basic foreign trade market. This year’s foreign trade Import and export started steadily, improving month by month. On April 21, it was learned from the Dalian Municipal Bureau of Commerce that in the first quarter, Dalian achieved a total foreign trade import and export volume of 116.63 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.3%, ranking third among the 15 sub-provincial cities in the country.

Stabilize stock and strengthen corporate services. Dalian has set up a special class for stabilizing foreign trade, established regular contact, tracking service and comprehensive guarantee mechanism for 300 key foreign trade enterprises, cleared up the supply and demand, logistics and other links in the operation of enterprises, and solved difficulties and blockages; Dalian Customs specially opened up key foreign trade enterprises to declare customs , Customs clearance service channels, through a series of “combined punches”, stabilize the basic foreign trade market that accounts for more than 80% of the city’s foreign trade import and export volume. At the same time, stabilize small and medium-sized enterprises, give full play to the supporting role of credit insurance funds, and have allocated more than 72 million yuan of credit insurance funds to 1909 small, medium and micro foreign trade enterprises.

Increase the volume and vigorously develop foreign trade investment. Dalian City has designated 2023 as the “Year of Promotion of Foreign Trade Investment Promotion”, established a scheduling and reporting mechanism for new foreign trade entities and new foreign trade amounts, combined with platforms such as domestic key exhibitions and overseas market development, organized various regions to vigorously carry out foreign trade investment promotion. It is proposed that 100 new major foreign trade projects will be added in the city to realize the incremental plan of 30 billion yuan in foreign trade imports and exports. At present, more than ten projects have been planned, including Xingkong Energy Headquarters, LNG bonded re-export, second-hand car export, international cold chain trading center, and clothing production base transformation. a major foreign trade project. In the first quarter, the new import and export volume of key projects such as Xingkong Energy Headquarters exceeded 2 billion yuan.

Improve quality and speed up the cultivation of new export-leading industries. Strengthen export promotion measures, implement foreign trade policies and measures, and encourage new energy batteries, auto parts, electronic and electrical products and other competitive products to expand exports. In the first quarter, the export of mechanical and electrical products was 30.83 billion yuan, an increase of 17.7%, accounting for 60.3%. Give full play to the important platform role of the 7 national-level foreign trade transformation and upgrading bases such as bearings and clothing, focus on promoting the base to become bigger and stronger, and drive the rapid growth of foreign trade exports. In the first quarter, the 7 foreign trade transformation and upgrading bases achieved an import and export volume of 69 billion yuan. Vigorously promote the development of high-tech products such as drilling platforms, aquatic products processing and other advantageous industries. In the first three months, the exports of the three major categories of ships and floating structures, steel structural parts, and aquatic products increased by 7.13 billion yuan, driving export growth. 15.8 percentage points.

Grab orders and focus on expanding foreign trade overseas markets. Introduce support policies to encourage small and medium-sized foreign trade enterprises to explore international markets, carry out the “Hundred Regiments, Thousands of Enterprises and Thousands of People Going to Sea Action”, and intensify efforts to help enterprises connect with customer resources by participating in foreign exhibitions, seek trade cooperation, and expand their share of orders in the international market. Organized more than 60 enterprises to go to Japan to carry out economic and trade activities, and signed a trade volume of 2.5 billion yuan; organized 17 enterprises to participate in the Consumer Expo to promote Dalian’s characteristic consumer products to the world.



