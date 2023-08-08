Dallas Man Sentenced to Jail for Losing ‘Deadly’ African Cobra as Authorities Continue Search

Dallas Man Sentenced to Jail for Losing Deadly African Cobra

Dallas, Texas – In a chilling case that sent shockwaves through the community, a Dallas man has been sentenced to six months in jail for losing his exotic pet, a deadly African cobra. Lawren Matl, the owner of the venomous reptile, will also serve one year and three months on probation, as reported by Telemundo 39.

The incident, which occurred in 2021, involved the disappearance of the highly dangerous snake, which remains at large to this day. As a result, authorities are urging residents in the area to remain vigilant and report any sightings of reptiles immediately by dialing 911.

The venom of the African cobra is known to be exceptionally toxic and deadly, with certain species capable of spitting it several meters away to blind their predators, making the situation particularly dangerous for the local community.

The escape of the approximately six-foot-long cobra took place at Matl’s Grand Prairie residence on August 3, 2021. According to Matl’s statement to the police, he had purchased two cobras two weeks earlier after a fortunate win with a lottery ticket.

Matl explained that he had been feeding the snake and left the room for a mere 15 minutes. However, upon his return, he discovered that the cobra had managed to slip away. The defendant admitted that he had not installed a proper locking mechanism despite the animal having previously escaped.

Following the incident, Matl was charged with “releasing snake from captivity” under the Texas Parks and Wildlife Code. After a trial that concluded on July 26, 2023, the jury found the defendant guilty. Both the prosecution and defense agreed upon a sentence of 180 days in jail and 15 months of probation.

This case serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with exotic pets and the importance of responsible ownership. The terrifying encounter has left the community on edge, calling for stricter regulations concerning the keeping of deadly animals.

As the search for the African cobra continues, residents are urged to report any sightings promptly, as the safely capturing the reptile remains a top priority for the authorities.

