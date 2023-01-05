IVREA. The inhabitants of Ivrea seem to snub the contributions made available by the Municipality for commercial, industrial and artisanal activities damaged by the epidemiological emergency from Covid-19. The much-desired re-edition of the 2021 tender, seasoned with a sea of ​​controversy, saw the participation of just 36 economic activities (three excluded due to lack of requirements) for a total of contributions granted of just 66 thousand euros, compared to the 200 thousand allocated provision of the municipal administration.

Just a third, yet the figures that the beneficiaries have obtained vary from 2,500 to 700 euros. Not a small thing in a time of deep crisis in which consumption is stagnating. Now those 134 thousand euros left over from the tender will, in all likelihood, be placed in a special chapter always intended for economic activities to calm the Tari 2023 which, considering the budget presented in December by the SCS to the municipal administrations, is destined to increase considerably .

A first measure in favor of the activities damaged by the lockdown had already been taken at the end of 2021 with a tender, again for 200 thousand euros, which however remained open for just two weeks. The result was that just 97 entrepreneurs made the application for access to contributions out of an audience of 500 businesses. Oppositions arose which did approve a motion which committed the municipal administration to refinance the ban, while some merchants, headed by Annalisa Thielke, started a collection of signatures (about sixty adhesions). On the one hand, the criteria and scoring formula were questioned, on the other, the very tight deadlines for publication close to the Christmas period.

«I certainly don’t want to rekindle old controversies – explains the commissioner for the Budget Elisabetta Piccoli – but I think I can say that in the end the 2021 tender, albeit with a tight deadline dictated by the danger of losing the state funds made available, had been done in correct way. Now what is left over from this second tender will not end up in the big budget, but will in any case be allocated to economic activities and, if possible in the face of expensive energy, will be replenished. We will create a fund to calm the waste tax because we deeply believe that trade and all the city’s economic activities must be protected because they represent the future of our community”. And still on the subject of Tari, Piccoli announces that the same effort will also be made in favor of families.

In 2022 the Municipality of Ivrea had managed to keep the Tari tariffs frozen by applying substantial reductions, for a total of 250 thousand euros, to commercial, artisan and industrial activities with reductions that ranged, depending on the category, from a minimum of 20 to a maximum by 70 percent.