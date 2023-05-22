Damage takes its toll on parks and mega-parks





The green areas for recreation, walking with pets, and sports in the El Paraíso, Guataná, and De La Madre parks, and the so-called Tarqui-Guzho, De La Luz, and IctoCruz megaparks are in deterioration.

From children to the elderly visit these places daily, even more so on weekends to exercise or simply enjoy a good day, but users ask for more maintenance.

“I’ve been here since six in the morning doing my walks and exercises on the machines that are still in acceptable condition because the others are rusty, damaged, so they can’t be used,” said Carlos Reyes at El Paraíso park.

In some areas and around children’s games and exercise machines there is mud and standing water. The solmáforo that measures the levels of ultraviolet rays has stopped working.

Another of the popular parks is De La Madre, which has children’s games made of wood and iron, which also have damage and stagnant water.

Even part of the track that is used for skating and is also an esplanade for concerts presents lifting of the slab.

Leticia Contreras visits the recreation space together with Melina, her six-year-old daughter. She observed that there are certain places that are damaged.

“I often come here because I live nearby, at first this park was very nice, but they forgot to maintain it and as you can see, many of the games no longer work, plus there is a lot of mud,” he said.

Unsafety

When evening falls around 6:00 p.m., it is no longer very safe to stay in these places due to the lack of lighting.

The Guataná park -located in the Totoracocha parish- suffers from similar problems. It has spaces for extreme sports and has been in operation since 2013, but the spaces, according to residents, serve as dens and even for the sale and consumption of prohibited substances.

Pedro P., lives in a neighboring sector of the site, explained that they have requested constant patrols and that the situation of insecurity has been going on for years.

“You can be in the park with the children at certain times, because unfortunately we are surrounded by crime,” he explained.

The Plaza del Arte is also an insecure area, especially at night, its inhabitants avoid talking about it; however, when observing the recreational spaces, the lack of maintenance is evident.

The Cuenca Municipal Cleaning Company (EMAC EP) has in its work plan the recovery of green areas and the recovery or repowering of parks and mega-parks, as stated by its manager María Caridad Vázquez.

millionaire investment

With the intention of improving the quality of life of the population and meeting unsatisfied needs through furniture and instruments for recreation, sports and leisure, in the municipal administration of 2019, the La Libertad, De La Luz, Ictocruz and Ictocruz megaparks were delivered. Tarqui-Guzho.

These were part of the ‘Green Belt’ project, whose purpose was to increase the percentage of green area per inhabitant in the canton. The investment earmarked for these works was $13,445,988, according to records from the Municipality of Cuenca.

Each park has ramps, grills, viewpoints, canopy, children’s games, bio-healthy games, and other spaces that were initially attractive to citizens; However, over the years, they have little attendance.

These million-dollar works have suffered deterioration and abandonment due to lack of maintenance and little promotion.

Although the La Libertad megapark already has administrative offices, it is far from the situation of La Luz, which also has areas that were designed to generate administrative activities or for service locations, but nothing has been finalized.

Marisol Peñaloza, vice mayor, assured that the current administration has a long-term intervention plan. (YO)

DATA

– 13.4 million dollars is the total amount invested in the construction of the Tarqui-Guzho, La Libertad, Ictocruz and De La Luz megaparks.

2022 was the year in which the EMAC EP executed works in more than 150 parks, with an investment of more than two million dollars, according to its record.

– Cracks, stagnant water, mud, rust are the damage that most of the parks and recreational spaces in Cuenca present.