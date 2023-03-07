Home News Damage to property at the train station: Aggressive Linzer (34) arrested
Damage to property at the train station: Aggressive Linzer (34) arrested

Damage to property at the train station: Aggressive Linzer (34) arrested

The Linzer is said to have thrown a scooter at a car. He shouted at the police officers several times. The man was warned and a complaint was filed. A short time later, the officials had to visit the man again because he was accosting passers-by at the entrance to the station.

The 34-year-old could not be calmed down and was eventually arrested.

