The Linzer is said to have thrown a scooter at a car. He shouted at the police officers several times. The man was warned and a complaint was filed. A short time later, the officials had to visit the man again because he was accosting passers-by at the entrance to the station.
The 34-year-old could not be calmed down and was eventually arrested.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.