Damaged paintings in Hamburg churches: no hot lead yet | > – News

As of: 06/02/2023 7:57 p.m After the attack on old works of art in Hamburg churches, there is still no hot lead. A police spokesman said on Friday. A total of nine paintings were damaged in the main churches of St. Petri and St. Jacobi, which are not far from each other in the city center.

According to the police spokesman, it is reasonable to assume that the same perpetrator was involved in both cases. The investigators are looking for witnesses. Seven works of art were affected in St. Petri Church. According to sexton Martin Meier, the first damage was noticed on May 24th, and the last six days later. Some works of art have minor scratches that are not immediately apparent. Others have clearer cuts.

High restoration costs

Except for the severely damaged painting “Christ as a Man of Sorrows”, the other paintings are still hanging in the church. However, “Christ as a man of sorrows” is a copy from 1924, said Meier. Fortunately, the original, which was created in the 15th century, is in the museum. Meier estimates the restoration sum for the paintings in St. Petri at 50,000 to 80,000 euros. These include a panel painting of the Nativity from 1649 and a portrait of Martin Luther from 1603, as well as illustrations of former pastors. Now we have to look at how to get the sum together, said the sexton.

Küster: Perpetrator apparently has “a problem with the Lord”

Meier showed the Hamburg Journal on NDR television that the painting “Christ as a Man of Sorrows” had been punctured. The perpetrator must have acted “with considerable force”. He assumes that the perpetrator has “a problem with the Lord”. The church is crooked and large. The perpetrator must have used the opportunity to damage the paintings. The police assume a screwdriver or a sharp knife as the murder weapon.

Paintings also damaged in St. Jacobi Church

Portraits of Philipp Melanchthon and Martin Luther were damaged around 350 meters further in St. Jacobi Church. The art historian Fridericke Conrad from the St. Jacobi restoration workshop and her colleague said they came across the damaged paintings on Wednesday when going through an inventory list. It is not yet possible to make any serious estimates, this has to be checked on a case-by-case basis, she said.

Further information The police assume that a sharp object was used to cut the works of art. (06/01/2023)

more