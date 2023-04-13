[Damei Guangdong]Juicy lychees bring prosperity to Maoming!​ The output value of a fresh fruit exceeds 10 billion yuan!Maoming, too much for “Li”

Did you know that lychee cultivation has a history of over a thousand years in Maoming? The city boasts four ancient lychee gardens with many thousand-year-old trees. It still preserves more than 350 thousand-year-old, over 1000 five-hundred-year-old, and 19400 hundred-year-old lychee trees.

Maoming is also the world‘s largest lychee production base, with a cultivation area of approximately 1.39 million acres and an annual output of over 500,000 tons, accounting for about 1/2 of Guangdong, 1/4 of the country and 1/5 of the world, and its development has a direct impact on local agriculture and even national lychee production.

Thanks to rigorous efforts in industry, market, technology, and culture, the lychee industry in Maoming has seen high-quality development, and the output value of the entire industrial chain has exceeded 10 billion yuan.

