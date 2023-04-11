



Damian Diaz was the great figure in the 4-1 victory of the Barcelona SC contra cumbaya at the closing of the fifth date of the LigaPro Serie A.

He ‘something’ scored his first triplet in his more than 10 years of wearing the jersey of the ‘Shipyard Idol’. In addition, he was co-author of the goal that baptized the game through Janner Corozo.

The team of Patrick Hurtado closed a good first half. Even Theodore Paredes scored the equalizer and predicted a great second stage.

The canaries unbalanced the score early. With high pressure they made the rival make the mistake permanently until they were left with 10 men against the expulsion of the archer Benjamin Cardenas.

The triumph of Barcelona SC it injected greater expectation to the next date. Those led by Fabian Bustos will visit League of Quitoon Saturday, April 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the stadium Rodrigo Paz Delgado.

The two teams arrive at their best sporting moment. In fact, they are the most scorers of the contest (11) and those who have conceded the fewest goals. A win for anyone could catapult him to first place.

Faced with a series of rumors about a possible departure from the team, the strategist Fabian Bustos He confirmed at a press conference that he never thought of resigning.

Rather, he highlighted the hunger for glory that his team has and confirmed that he always think about being competitive and fight everything they play.