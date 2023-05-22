Home » Damper for Vienna SPÖ – only third place: was that it for Rendi-Wagner?
Damper for Vienna SPÖ – only third place: was that it for Rendi-Wagner?

Damper for Vienna SPÖ – only third place: was that it for Rendi-Wagner?

Rendi-Wagner: Friendly, but without a clear line
Rendi-Wagner, who is usually friendly but a little distant, never managed to convincingly represent a clear line of content. The party leader reported ironically typical trade union positions, without having found a central theme. Your course was that of the middle and that doesn’t seem to be en vogue anywhere at the moment. With the Viennese SPÖ and trade unionists behind him, Rendi-Wagner has managed to weather any storm to this day. But the establishment no longer seems to be the decisive voting aid for the grassroots.

